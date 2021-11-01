Congratulations to November's Teacher of the Month: Nancy Young of Holy Family School in Albany. Ms. Young has been a kindergarten teacher at the school for 25 years.

Ms. Young was nominated by Joe Stangler:

Nancy is the most selfless person I know! She truly enjoys teaching and being the first impression for the students. She makes a great impression for sure! She goes out of her way to send pictures to the parents of some of the things the kids are doing in the classroom. It definitely helps to ease the parents’ fears! If a student is struggling, she makes sure to spend extra time with them to help them get caught up to the rest of the class. Nancy truly embodies what a teacher and good person stands for. Every person Nancy comes across leaves with a smile on their face and a good feeling in their heart!

Our winning teacher was presented with gift cards to Coyote Moon Grill, Concrete Image Salon and Great Harvest Bread, along with a commemorative plaque from All Star Trophy and Awards.

Let's face it, teachers have faced more challenges than ever during this past year and they all deserve a little more recognition. If you know of an educator who is consistently going above and beyond the call of duty, you can nominate them for Teacher of the Month HERE.

It could be your child's teacher, someone who taught you in the past that made an impact on your life, your neighbor who is a teacher... really, any instructor who you feel deserves some extra kudos. You don't need to write a novel to nominate someone, a couple of sentences will do, so don't be nervous!

The form takes just a couple of seconds to fill out and could lead to a lifetime memory for that special teacher in your life.