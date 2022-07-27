Cold Spring Hometown Pride Days Kick Off This Week
COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring's annual city celebration kicks off this week. Hometown Pride Days starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.
On Thursday there is a Friends of the Library book sale from noon until 7:00 p.m. along with city-wide garage sales.
Friday's featured events include the kid's zone, bingo, Robotics Demo, Cold Spring Sings contest, a bean bag tournament and ending the night with a street dance featuring the band Crystal Breeze.
On Saturday there is the 45th Annual Cars by the Creek, brewery tours, belt sander races, and street dance featuring 57 Chevy in the American Legion Parking lot starting at 8:00 p.m.
