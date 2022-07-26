Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching A Police Officer

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police have arrested a man after allegedly punched an officer.

On Monday at about 8:00 p.m. an officer found a man who was trespassing from a business in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South. The man was identified as 20-year-old Jahreese Fitzgerald of St. Cloud.

When Fitzgerald was told he was under arrest for trespassing, he allegedly punched the officer and ran. Officers set up a perimeter but were unable to locate Fitzgerald.

The officer received minor injuries as a result of the assault.

On Tuesday police found Fitzgerald in the 1000 Block of 5th Avenue South and were able to arrest him without incident.

