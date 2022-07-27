Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to Over $1 Billion

UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to over one billion dollars.

For the third time in the 20-year history of the game, the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. The white balls were 7, 29, 60, 63, and 66. The gold Mega Ball was 15.

The estimated jackpot for Friday night's drawing is 1.025 billion. It will be $603 million for the cash option.

With so much interest after Tuesday night's drawing, the Mega Millions website crashed for more than two hours Tuesday night.

The other two higher jackpots were over $1.5 billion that was won in October of 2018, and $1.05 billion that was won in January of 2021.

