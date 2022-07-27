New LED Video Screens to Enhance Overall Concert Experience

WAITE PARK -- If you're heading out to The Ledge Amphitheater for a concert this weekend you will probably notice something new on stage.

This is the first week the venue will feature two LED video screens. Each screen is 15 by 10' in size and will sit on each side of the stage.

New West President Chris Fritz says they are always looking at ways to improve the venue and the video screens are the latest addition.

It's a huge enhancement. No matter where you are sitting you can look up and see the expressions on their faces. It enhances everyone's experience it's amazing.

Meredith Lyon is the Facilities Manager for The Ledge. She says while the video screens will be mainly used for the performances, they also plan to use them to help promote upcoming events.

We're going to use them to display up to date concert information and event sponsor information during pre-show and the intermission. This will give our concert goers a chance to buy tickets on site for upcoming shows or learn what's ahead.

The Ledge will host two concerts this weekend beginning with Parker McCollum on Thursday night, followed by Bonnie Raitt on Friday night.

Tickets for both shows are available on Ticketmaster.