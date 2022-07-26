Sheriff: Woman Killed In Collision With Garbage Truck

RAYMOND -- A woman was killed when the van she was driving collided with a garbage truck.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday at about 9:45 a.m. about five miles south of Raymond.

The driver of the van was a 56-year-old woman from Willmar. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the garbage truck was a 47-year-old man from Atwater. He received minor injuries and was treated on the scene by ambulance personnel.

The names of both drivers will be released on Wednesday.

