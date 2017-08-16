Cleveland Clobbers Colon Tuesday

The Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 8-1 Tuesday night at Target Field in the first game of a three-game series. Minnesota falls to 59-58 with the loss.

Bartolo Colon served up three home runs in five innings of work for the Twins, while Minnesota's offense managed just three hits while striking out 12 times.

The bad news is that Minnesota falls to six games behind Cleveland in the AL Central division standings. The good news is that the Angels lost to the Nationals Tuesday, meaning the Twins remain just a half-game out of a wild card spot.

The Twins host Cleveland again Wednesday night, with Kyle Gibson starting for the Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.