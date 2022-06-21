District 742 LEAF Creates &#8216;Music Matters&#8217; Fund

District 742 LEAF Creates ‘Music Matters’ Fund

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. CLOUD -- A new grant program is available for music in the St. Cloud Area School District.

The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation recently received a donation of over $78,000 to set up a "music matters" fund. It will provide five-percent annual grants in support of music programs.

Get our free mobile app

If you want to help build the LEAF Music Matters fund you can make a donation via the LEAF webpage.

You can also send a check:
LEAF
PO Box 1132
St. Cloud MN 56302
Be sure to identify 'Music Matters' in your memo

Minnesota's Most Expensive AirBnB is $4,000 a Night

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top