District 742 LEAF Creates ‘Music Matters’ Fund
ST. CLOUD -- A new grant program is available for music in the St. Cloud Area School District.
The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation recently received a donation of over $78,000 to set up a "music matters" fund. It will provide five-percent annual grants in support of music programs.
If you want to help build the LEAF Music Matters fund you can make a donation via the LEAF webpage.
You can also send a check:
LEAF
PO Box 1132
St. Cloud MN 56302
Be sure to identify 'Music Matters' in your memo