Man Killed by Fallen Tree During Strong Storms

ALEXANDRIA -- A man died near Alexandria during Monday night's strong thunderstorms.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple reports of storm damage shortly after 11:00 p.m.

At 11:40 p.m. a call came in from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary stating people were screaming for help from a camper that a tree had fallen on. Responding deputies found the camper that had a man and a woman trapped inside.

The woman was taken to the hospital by North Ambulance. Her condition is not known.

The man died at the scene.

Their names have not been released.