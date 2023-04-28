Clean-Up Day Saturday in Foley

FOLEY (WJON News) - Clean-up day returns to Foley this Saturday.

The Foley Boy Scouts Troop 10 will be on hand from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the old waste-water treatment plant on Broadway Avenue South to help dispose of most household garbage.

Get our free mobile app

Couches, mattresses, electronics, and large household and office equipment will be disposed of for a small fee.

The clean-up day crew cannot accept paint, oil, or other dangerous household chemicals.

Photo: City of Foley/Twitter Photo: City of Foley/Twitter loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES