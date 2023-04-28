Clean-Up Day Saturday in Foley
FOLEY (WJON News) - Clean-up day returns to Foley this Saturday.
The Foley Boy Scouts Troop 10 will be on hand from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the old waste-water treatment plant on Broadway Avenue South to help dispose of most household garbage.
Couches, mattresses, electronics, and large household and office equipment will be disposed of for a small fee.
The clean-up day crew cannot accept paint, oil, or other dangerous household chemicals.
