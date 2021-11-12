City of St. Cloud Ready to Plow Snow When Needed

Snow is in the forecast for St. Cloud this weekend and if we get measurable snow the City of St. Cloud will be ready to move it. That according to St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis. He says their budget runs January-December which means their snow removal covers last winter and the first part of this one. He says they have money for plowing and plow drivers set to go when they are needed. Kleis says they budget for any occurrence of snow which includes snow storms. He acknowledges that it isn't always convenient because snow can happen on weekends, holidays and overnight. Kleis says when snow needs to be removed on a holiday costs the city are more due to holiday pay.

Kleis says their people watch the forecasts and pretreat roads when possible and prepare for snow based on predictions. He says they factor in predictions of how snowy the winter is expected to be and the cost of fuel prices for the plows. Kleis says they buy fuel in bulk but he says prices are high for gas right now. Kleis says if we have a snowy winter where their expected budget is exceeded for snow removal they can draw from financial reserves. He says if they have money left over they can put that into road repairs which is what he said they did last year.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Kleis it is available below.