Choo-Choo! Hop Aboard This Minnesota Steam Engine Train This September

All aboard! This September, on the second and 4th weekend of the month you'll want to be up along the North Shore as an authentic steam engine will once again be roaming the rails between Duluth and Two Harbors!

According to Trains.com;

"After a two-year hiatus, the Lake Superior Railroad Museum’s North Shore Scenic Railroad will return Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range 2-8-0 No. 332 to service in September The locomotive will pull trains between Duluth and Two Harbors, Minn. Sept. 10-11 and 24-25. Trains will depart Duluth at 10:00 a.m. each day."

It's the first time since 2019 that Engine No. 332 will be running trains along the tracks between Duluth and Two Harbors. The train of course wasn't able to carry passengers in 2020 due to the pandemic, and in 2021 it was discovered during routine maintenance that a portion of the engine had developed "cracks near the mud ring in the firebox" according to Trains.com.

The name of the No. 332 trip is called the 'Two Harbors Turn' which according to the North Shore Scenic Railroad, which operates the train, offers riders "a six-hour full day up the North Shore with a layover-stop for lunch (food not included in ticket price), touring and shopping in beautiful Two Harbors. Return to Duluth between 4 and 5pm."

For those interested in getting tickets to ride No. 332, unfortunately, it appears the ride has been sold out for this year but you can get more information about the train trip itself and order your tickets for next year by heading here.

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc , was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."