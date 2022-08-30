A Dog Named Monkey Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Monkey! Monkey came to us because her owner could no longer care for her. Monkey loves all types of treats and is very eager to please her human(s)! She would greatly benefit from positive reinforcement training and socialization.

She is known to be more timid and standoffish at first. She has been around other dogs and children, but it does take her time to feel comfortable with them. She would thrive in a home with older children and/or children that understand her boundaries. Monkey has done well with cats in the past but tends to play a bit too rough with them.

She prefers women over men; she will trust men after plenty of positive interactions. We always recommend slow introductions when meeting new pets and people. Monkey loves going for walks and would make a great running or hiking buddy! Monkey is also a big fan of stuffed animals and toys in general.

She would appreciate a variety of fun toys at home for playtime ~~ This gal currently weighs about 51 pounds. Come meet Monkey today! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

