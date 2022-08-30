$100,000 Lottery Winner in Clearwater
CLEARWATER -- Somebody turned $50 into $100,000 in Clearwater.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winning ticket sold playing the scratch-off game CASH at the Kwik Trip on Monday.
That's the top prize in that game.
