CentraCare To Close Their Waite Park COVID Testing Site Saturday

WAITE PARK -- CentraCare will close its COVID-19 curbside testing site in Waite Park Saturday.

CentraCare says the decision comes as demand for testing has decreased and alternative testing options have become more available.

Get our free mobile app

CentraCare says their COVID testing operations will now move to the Southway Clinic in St. Cloud starting Tuesday (September 6th) and the Sartell Clinic starting Wednesday (September 7th).

Patients will need to make an appointment for COVID testing as walk-ins will no longer be accepted.

COVID-19 testing at both the Sartell and Southway clinics will be just for sick, close contact exposure and/or pre-procedural patients.

Appointments can be made by calling CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 or by scheduling online.