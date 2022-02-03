Wind Chill Advisory Continues Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says the Wind Chill Advisory continues across the state through noon on Thursday.

Dangerously cold wind chills of 25 to 35 degrees below zero are still expected Thursday morning across the area.

Be sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin if venturing outdoors as frost bite can occur in as little as 10 to 20 minutes.

Ensure outdoor animals have ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets indoors.