Charges: St. Cloud Man Threatened Boy With a Gun, Assaulted Him

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been charged and three other men are being sought after an assault on Halloween.

Officers were called to the Kwik Trip in the 3000 block of 23rd Street South at about 6:45 p.m. on a report of an assault with a gun. Officers arrived to find a juvenile male and an adult male who had been assaulted.

The boy said they went to the store to buy snacks and were sitting in their car when another car pulled up and blocked them in. The boy said four men got out of the car and one of the men, 19-year-old Abdishafi Ismail Jama, was pointing a handgun and yelling for the boy to get out of the car or he would shoot him.

Court records show the boy was struck in the head and was knocked to the ground where he was kicked by the four men.

The other victim got out to help the boy but was pistol-whipped in the head and one of the assailants pointed a rifle at him and threatened to shoot him if he didn't get back.

Get our free mobile app

The men then got into their car and left.

The boy believed the men were looking for his younger brother but when they couldn't find the brother, they assaulted him instead.

Jama is charged with felony threats of violence and assault. Police are working to fully identify the three other men in the assault.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now