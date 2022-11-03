CAN YOU AFFORD YOUR HOLIDAY LIGHTS?

Just how much your holiday lights will cost you this year is yet to be determined; but, you can get a pretty good guesstimate by using this Christmas Light Calculator.

How do you use the site? You enter some specific information:

You'll need to know how many bulbs you plan on putting up and their wattage

How many mini lights will you be putting up and their wattage

How many LED lights wil you be putting up this year? What is the wattage of those bulbs?

What is your electricity bill on a regular basis?

The website will add up your total KW, take into consideration what you currently pay for your electric bill on a regular basis, and give you a more accurate look at what your costs will be if you decide to incorporate holiday lights.

HELPFUL PRODUCTS

To help you save even more money, they make recommendations for certain lights that might make your electric bill a little more tolerable over the holidays.

OTHER WAYS TO SAVE

If you love your holiday lights but want to stretch your dollars even further, the website also recommends the following tips to help you save even more:

USE A TIMER. Putting your lights on a timer. Most people won't be driving around after midnight to see your lights. So set a time so they turn on at dusk and off by a certain time. 10? Midnight?

Putting your lights on a timer. Most people won't be driving around after midnight to see your lights. So set a time so they turn on at dusk and off by a certain time. 10? Midnight? LED LIGHTS ARE LESS EXPENSIVE. It might cost you more upfront but they use 80-90% less energy than traditional lights.

