Buckle up as Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, & Nate Smith are coming to Minnesota in the summer of 2023! The trio of Country stars and up-and-comers will be playing at the Xcel Energy Center on July 27th!

Image Credit: Live Nation

The tour, called the Home Team Tour, will play 40 shows across the US in the spring and summer of 2023, and will be stopping in Saint Paul at the end of July! The tour will be kicking off in Des Moines on May 4 and will end in Nashville on Sept. 29. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 11th! (You should set a reminder using our app here, and bookmark the TicketMaster page for this tour here.

The name behind the tour seems to come from Rhett himself as his announcement came along with a video where he was wearing sports jerseys that went along with the cities he and his two buddies would be performing in. Check out the video below!



Did you catch the Minnesota Wild hat during the presser? Also, there were can koozies for the Iowa Wolves and Iowa Wild jerseys both are affiliates of Minnesota professional teams, the Timberwolves and of course the Minnesota Wild.

It's looking like the summer of 2023 is only going to get better for those of us wanting to get back out to concerts and enjoy live music again!

For more information about the tour, you can head here.

