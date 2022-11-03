&#8216;No Means No&#8217; Walk Planned to Honor Nicole Hammond

‘No Means No’ Walk Planned to Honor Nicole Hammond

Background Photo by Billy Huynh on Unsplash. Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A memorial walk has been planned for later this month to honor a woman who was shot and killed in St. Cloud.

The No Means No Relationship Violence Awareness Walk is scheduled for Sunday, November 13th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lake George.

The walk will honor Nicole Hammond.

Get our free mobile app

All donations raised will go to Anna Marie's Alliance and Dubow Incorporated will match them dollar for dollar, up to $10,000.

Ghost Towns of Benton County

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports