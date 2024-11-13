Central MN High School Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

2024-2025 SEASON PREVIEWS

ALL SEASON-LONG RESULTS OF DUALS AND TOURNAMENTS COMING

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Head Coach: Logan Oellien

Central Minnesota Conference: 36-4

Overall: 36-4 (Section 7A Runner-Up)

Assistant Coaches:

Jamey Koetter

Alex Lange

Austin Dickmann

Steve Lange

The Huskers will have twelve section place winners returning, including six state qualifiers, of which three earned state tourney medals. They will have back seven with a great deal of experience. They did graduate three last spring, including one state medal winner. The Huskers should challenge those awesome dual numbers and for conference honors. If they stay healthy they should make a very strong challenge for section and state tournament honors. Their key leaders should include: Wyatt Novitzki 2nd Sec./5th State/AC/46-7, Jaxon Bartkowicz 1st Sec./AC/44-5, Wyatt Pilarski 3rd Sec./AC/44-6,Luke Bieniek 1st Sec./4th State/41-18, William Pilarski 1st Sec/AC/38-8, Masyn Patrick 1st Sec./2nd State/37-2, Simon Boeckman 3rd Sec./32-4, Casey Knettel Sec./26-16, Lane Patrick 5th Sec./25-15 and Kolton Harren 2nd Sec./27-10.

Returning Wrestlers:

Wyatt Novitzki 12th 46-7 2nd Sec./5th State/AC

Jaxon Bartkowicz 11th 44-5 1st Sec./AC

Wyatt Pilarski 11th 44-6 3rd Sec./AC

Luke Bieniek 12th 41-8 1st Sec./4th State

William Pilarski 12th 38-8 1st Sec./AC

Masyn Patrick 11th 37-2 1st Sec./2nd State

Simon Boeckman 11th 32-4 3rd Sec.

Casey Knettel 10th 26-16 4th Sec.

Lane Patrick 9th 25-15 5th Sec.

Kolton Harren 11th 27–10 2nd Sec.

Toby Phillip 12th 20-23 6th Sec.

Noah Perowitz 10th 16-15 6th Sec.

Carson Reis 10th 7-11

Teagun Berg 10th 5-6

Maverick Novitzki 11th 2-1 (Injured)

Mason Lichy 11th 2-5 (Injured)

Toby Welle 9th 3-2

Teddy Auer 9th 2-10

Kyle Fiedler 11th 2-1

Graduates:

Drew Lange 53-2 1st Sec./3rd State/AC (227-57)

Evan Lichy 9-5 (Injured) (53-59)

Grant Welle 4-5 (Injured) (20-40)

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

Head Coach: Spencer Elwell

Central Minnesota Conference: 4-2

Overall: 16-5

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Jackson Held

Charley Rudy

Kevin Hines

Tyler Pasvogel

Travis Holm

Alex Diederich

The Royals will have six section place winners returning and seven with a range of experience. They did graduate seven, including four section place winners of which three were state qualifiers, including one state medal winner. With seven back from twenty wins plus they could challenge those dual meet numbers. If they stay healthy and spread out in weights, they could make a challenge for one of the top four spots in what could be a very good section. Their key leaders should include: Brandon Mugg 6th Sec./AC/43-8, Jake Leners 3rd Sec./33-15, Lane Olson 3rd Sec./29-20, Andrew Hayes 5th Sec./23-25, Spencer Novitzki 5th Sec./23-19 and Brady Yourczek 20-12.

Returning Wrestlers:

Brandon Mugg 12th 43-8 6th Sec./AC

Jake Leners 11th 33-15 3rd Sec.

Lane Olson 12th 29-20 3rd Sec.

Andrew Hayes 12th 23-25 5th Sec.

Spencer Novitzki 12th 23-19 5th Sec.

Brady Yourczek 12th 20-12

Parker Dietman 12th 20-16

Brenden Mach 10th 10-16 6th Sec.

Logan Nundahl 12th 3-3

Brayden Leners 11th 3-5

Damien Bishop 12th 1-2

Rex Revoir 12th 1-1

Jackson Dietman 9th 1-2

Graduates:

Sawyer Simmons 31-11 2nd Sec./4th State (98 Wins)

Nicholas Leibold 31-16 2nd Sec. (83 Wins)

Kaden Holm 32-15 2nd Sec. (79 Wins)

John Bzdok 25-12 (75 Wins)

Marcus Hayes24-22

Bryce Binek 16-17 5th Sec.

Brady Pekarek 9-8

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

Head Coach: Jordan Fester

Overall Duals: 23-3

Central Minnesota Conference: 6-0

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Bryce Bergeron

Larry Bomstad

The Jaguars will return eight section place winners, including two state qualifiers, one earned a state medal. They will have several back with a wide range of experience. They did graduate four, including three state medal winners. If they spread out in their weights they could make a challenge to defend their section and state honors. This should be a very good section dual meet campaign. They should make a strong challenge to defend their conference honors, in what should be a very good conference. Their key leaders should include: Carson Gilbert 1st Sec./3rd State/43-4, Brett DeRoo 2nd Sec./39-8, Hunter Laage 3rd Sec./33-17, Ethan Mueller 4th Sec./44-11, Noah Welte 5th Sec,/34-15, Harley Weber 6th Sec./26-10 and Noah Jensen 5th Sec./23-26.

Returning Wrestlers:

Carson Gilbert 12th 43-4 1st Sec./3rd state

Brett DeRoo 12th 39-8 2nd Sec./AC

Hunter Laage 12th 33-17 3rd Sec.

Ethan Mueller 12th 40-11 4th Sec.

Noah Welte 12th 34-15 5th Sec.

Harley Weber 12th 26-10 6th Sec.

Noah Jensen 8th 23-26 5th Sec.

Andrew Spanier 12th 15-17

Noah DeRoo 8th 10-15 6th Sec.

Jace Mueller 8th12-25

Dylan Koob 9th 2-12

Aiden Mueller 12th 11-16

Louie Tensen 12th 14-24

Graduates:

Maximus Hanson 49-0 1st Sec./1st State/AC

Ryan Jensen 47-1 1st Sec./3rd State/AC

Tanner Viessman 42-5 1st Sec./5th State

Davin Preble 1-7

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Jeremy Reiter

Central Minnesota Conference: 2-4

Overall: 19-10

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Jason Mages

Max Meagher

Weston Roberg

Jacob Mages

Jared Fremming

The Bulldogs will have eight section place winners back, including three state qualifiers, including one state medal winner. They will have back nine with a great deal of experience. They did graduate seven, including three section place winners. This young team should continue to make steady strides thru out the season. If they stay healthy and spread out in weights they surely should challenge those dual meet marks overall and in this very good conference. They should make a strong challenge for top four in this dual meet campaign and potential for section honors. Their key leaders should include: Peyton Hemmesch 2nd Sec./4th State/AC/31-5, Roman Roberg 1st Sec./AC/33-6, Jamison Meagher 3rd Sec./AC/28-13, Mason McNab 2nd Sec./27-7, Grant Wendlandt 26-20, Mitchell Blonigan 6th Sec./24-20 and Braydon Kierstead-Hahn 3rd Sec./22-16.

Returning Wrestlers:

Roman Roberg 10th 33-6 1st Sec./AC

Petyon Hemmesch 12th 31-5 2nd Sec./4th State/AC

Jamison Meagher 9th 28-13 3rd Sec./AC

Mason McNab 12th 27-7 2nd Sec.

Grant Wendlandt 12th 26-20

Mitchell Blonigen 12th 24-20 6th Sec.

Braydon Kierstead-Hahn 10th 22-16 3rd Sec.

Mason Hansen 10th 22-10 4th Sec.

Devon Schmidt 10th 15-19 6th Sec.

Daniel Flint 11th 10-15

Isaac Mergen 10th 6-6

Nicholas Utsch 9th 3-1

Sam Brick 11th 3-7

Colin Wendlandt 10th 2-3

Alex Weber 9th 2-2

Nolan Roberg 9th 1-2

Aiden Piechel 10th Injured

Graduates:

Seth Vearrier 34-12 4th Sec. (91-49)

Brandon Hess 26-17 6th Sec. (87-88)

Kevin Raya-Botello 18-17 4th Sec. (27-24)

Preston Welling 16-14 (55-94)

Grant Miller 9-18 (17-43)

Jose Anaya 7-6 Injured (58-65)

Carson Suchy 5-8

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Head Coach: Dan Berg

Central Minnesota Conference: 1-5

Overall: 19-10

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Heath Kramer

Jeff Forcier

Joe Holdvogt

The Eagles will have nine section place winners returning and four with a great deal of experience. They did graduate two state qualifiers, they will be missed, but if they spread out in their weights and stay healthy they should make a strong challenge to improve on those dual meet marks and to make noise in this very tough conference. They should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in this section dual meet campaign. Their key leaders should include: Treyce Ludwig 2nd Sec./38-12, Brayden Kramer 3rd Sec./AC/35-15, Nick Becker 2nd Sec./29-19, Carter Scheeler 3rd Sec./28-19, John Weiss 3rd Sec./21-13, Ryder Schmidt 4th Sec./21-21 and Brody Sieben 2nd Sec./18-22.

Returning Wrestlers:

Treyce Ludwig 12th 38-12 2nd Sec.

Brayden Kramer 12th 35-15 3rd Sec./AC

Nick Becker 11th 29-19 2nd Sec.

Carter Scheeler 12th 28-19 3rd Sec.

John Weiss 10th 21-13 3rd Sec.

Ryder Schmidt 10th 21-21 4th Sec.

Brody Sieben 10th 18-22 2nd Sec.

Ricky Vaquera Valencia 10th 17-27 5th Sec.

Thomas Thompson 12th 12-13

Jordan Erpelding 12th 11-11 6th Sec.

Carson DeMarais 8th 10-9

Mitchell Lipinski 12th 6-5

Toril Berg 8th 3-4

Graduates:

Sonnie DeHeer 40-11 2nd Sec./AC (127-84)

Isaac Ortiz 28-8 1st Sec. (116-47)

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Head Coach: Mike Schindler

Central Minnesota Conference: 0-6

Overall: 2-18

ASSISTANT COACH:Marcus Hamer

JUNIOR HIGH: Devon Kline

VOLUNTEER: Zach Holtz, Ben Fox

The Cubs will have nine section place winners returning, including three state qualifiers, including one state medal winner. They did graduate one last spring a section place winner will be missed. Look for the Cubs improve on both their overall dual marks and in the conference. If they spread out in their weights and stay healthy, in which was issues for them all of last season. They should fill in with the hand full of others with a wide range of experience. Their key leaders should include: Mark Schiefelbein 1st Sec./35-10, Hank Meyer 1st Sec./5th State/18-5, Garrett Rosenow 3rd Sec./14-71 and Karson Schmidt 1st Sec./13-17.

Returning Wrestlers:

Mark Schiefelbein 11th 35-10 1st Sec.

Hank Meyer 12th 18-5 1st Sec./5th State

Garret Rosenow 10th 14-17 3rd Sec.

Karson Schmidt 9th 13-17 1st Sec.

James Schiefelbein 12th 9-26 5th Sec.

Ryder Schwieters 9th 7-19 6th Sec.

Frank Schiefelbein 11th 7-22 6th Sec.

Johnny Serbus 12th 6-20 6th Sec.

Miles Looman 8th 5-95th Sec.

Brock Libbesmeier 12th 2-3

Graduate:

William Serbus 24-20 3rd Sec. (72-89)

Haden Rosenow Injured (76-34)

Adrian Blonigan 2-2

Sam Anderson 1-5

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

SCHEDULES OF EVENTS AND STATE RATINGS

ROCORI SPARTANS

Head Coach: Dustin Kramer

Overall Duals: 24-8

Heart O’Lakes Conference: 7-0

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Nate Humbert

Grant Johnson

Greg Spanier

Luke Hemmesch

The Spartans will have four section place winners returning and six with a great deal of experience. They did graduate six, four of which were state qualifiers, two earned state tourney medals. The Spartans should have a very competitive up coming season, but will be tough to make a very strong challenge to those duals marks. If they stay healthy and spread out in weights, they could make a challenge for a top four spot what should be a very competitive dual meet campaign. The key leaders should include: Dave Maldonado 2nd Sec./3rd State/AC/37-10, Kameron Moscho 6th Sec./AC/29-20, Mason Moscho 5th Sec./23-16 and Zac Humbert 6th Sec./AC/18-14.

Returning Wrestlers:

Davey Maldonado 12th 37-10 2nd Sec./3rd State/AC

Kameron Moscho 11th 29-20 6th Sec./AC

Mason Moscho 9th 23-16 5th Sec.

Zac Humbert 10th 18-14 6th Sec./AC

Sawyer Minnerath 11th 11-15

Ryder Kremers 10th 10-14

Connor Faber 9th 9-7

Beau Lindell 12th 7-29

Ronin Vettleson 10th 6-23

Zander Bitker 11th 4-9

Graduates:

Grady Minnerath 44-2 1st Sec./2nd State/AC (159-46)

Evan Moscho 40-7 2nd Sec./AC (163-52)

Mason Orth 45-5 2nd Sec./5th State/AC (139-38)

Jack Major 40-11 2nd Sec./AC (134-89)

Nathan Soldner 30-14 6th Sec./AC (75-58)

Christian Rodriguez 22-21 6th Sec. (40-36)

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

Head Coach: Aarin Frederiksen

Overall Duals: 8-19

Central Lakes Conference: 3-4

Assistant Coaches:

Michael Beehler

Ken Blakeley

Taylor Hugg

Pastor Dennis Campbell

Cole Schreder

The Crush will have eight section place winners returning, including three state qualifiers and one earned a state medal. They have back several with a wide range of experience. They did graduate three section place winners, including one state medal winner. Look for the Crush to make a strong challenge on their dual meet marks and their conference. If they stay spread out in weights and can stay healthy, that had been a big issue for the Crush. They should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in what should be a very balanced section dual meet campaign. The Crush key leaders should include: Tanner Hugg 3rd Sec./AC/37-11, Sutton Kenning 1st Sec./5th State/28-4, Jack Hamak 2nd Sec./AC/26-11 and Grady Doering 2nd Sec./18-21.

Returning Wrestlers:

Tanner Hugg 11th 37-11 3rd Sec./AC

Sutton Kenning 11th 28-4 1st Sec./5th State

Jack Hamak 11th 26-11 2nd Sec./AC

Grady Doering 11th 18-21 2nd Sec.

Noah Newman 11th 16-19 3rd Sec.

Sil Andrea Kafals 10th 12-24 6th Sec.

Noah Orth 11th 10-23

Connor Fredericksen 11th 5-13 6th Sec.

Ethan Lunning 12th 4-21 6th Sec.

Mustafa Abshir 12th 1-24

Graduates:

Jaxon Kenning 24-2 1st Sec./2nd State (160-41)

Sam Long 17-6 3rd Sec. (72)

Jaden Dombrowski 12-12 4th Sec. (56)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Head Coach: Cody Olson

Overall Duals: 7-12

Central Lakes Conference: 2-5

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Noel Meyer

Milo Allen

Vince Burr

Lori Techem

Cole Steidl

Josh Hallicki

Jackson Penk

The Sabres will have five section place winners returning and five with a wide range of experience. They did graduate five, including three section place winners. Look for the Sabres to challenge their dual numbers from last season. They could surprise some foes, if they stay healthy. Their key leaders should include: Peyton Allen 6th Sec./AC/35-13, Jordan Gulden 5th Sec./AC/21-17, Michael Hamak 4th Sec./21-3 and Jayce Gruber 4th Sec./AC/20-12

Returning Wrestlers:

Peyton Allen 11th 35-13 6th Sec./AC

Jordan Gulden 12th 21-17 5th Sec./AC

Michael Hamak 11th 21-23 4th Sec.

Jayce Gruber 8th 20-12 4th Sec./AC

Cyrus Post 11th 11-31

Jeremiah Miller 9th 9-18

Nathan Tangen 11th 5-17 5th Sec.

Michael Kulu 9th 5-12

Sam Connor 12th 3-7

Brett Lebanc 10th 1-11

Graduates:

Aidan Halvorson 22-22 5th Sec./AC

Theo Brown 17-22 4th Sec.

Jack Pesta 17-26 4th Sec./AC

Brandon Helde 8-17

Tyler Freese 3-17

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Head Coach: Derik Gilbertson

Overall Duals: 1-18

Central Lakes Conference: 0-7

Assistant Coaches:

Cole Wilson

Ben Gilbertson

Brad Barz

Kiel Hutchins

The Storm will have three section place winners returning and a pair of others with a wide range of experience. They did graduate one state medal winner, he will be missed. If the Storm can fill in with some junior varsity they should challenge those dual marks. Their key leaders should include: Jack Barz 6th Sec./AC/25-12, Carter Ness 4th Sec./20-24 and Bryce Ness 4th Sec./14-16.

Returning Wrestlers:

Jack Barz 11th 25-12 6th Sec./AC

Carter Pesta 10th 20-24 4th Sec.

Bryce Ness 10th 14-16 4th Sec.

Christian Nelson 12th 13-26 AC

Isaac Thiele 10th 2-4

Graduate:

Vance Barz 43-7 1st Sec./4th State

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

PIERZ PIONEERS

Head Coach: Skip Toops

Overall Duals: 21-10

Granite Ridge Conference: 3-2

VARSITY ASSISTANTS:

Jesse Zajac, Driston Schyma, Curtis Brisk, Russ Holland

JUNIOR HIGH: Torin Mann

JUNIOR HIGH ASSISTANTS: Kenny Meyer, Derek Stangl

Returning Wrestlers:

Kyle Stangl 12th 37-8 1st Sec./4th State/AC

Caleb Kich 12th 32-6 3rd Sec./AC

Carter Young 11th 31-12 2nd Sec./AC

Link Toops10th29-10

Jayden Zajac 9th 23-16 4th Sec./AC

Brayden Melby 11th 23-20 4th Sec.

Cash Fussy 11th 19-21 3rd Sec.

Gauge Johnson 9th 19-21 5th Sec.

Liam Hennessy 11th 13-6 4th Sec.

Connor Hennessy 10th 13-16 5th Sec.

Jack Byher 12th 12-18

Rylan Gruber 10th

Hunter Przbilla 11th

Bradly Tanner 11th

Henry Hoffman11th

Brecken Andres 10th

Evan Krasha 9th

Graduates:

Chase Becker 35-4 AC (113-26)

Wyatt Dingmann 27-19

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

Head Coach: Dwight Bulow

Overall Duals: 19-6

Granite Ridge Conference: 5-0

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Joe Horne

Axel Lang

Jeff Kloss

Cian Buehler

The Flyers will have seven section place winners returning, including three state qualifiers, of which one earned a state medal. They did graduate four, including thee section place winners, of which two of them were state qualifiers. They have ten with a wide range of experience. The Flyers should challenge those dual marks and possibly make a challenge to defend their conference honors They did defeat PC/HF 65-6, Rush City/Braham 57-15 and for Section 7A honors Grand Rapids 28-27. The Flyers should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in this section dual campaign, possibly they could challenge to defend their honors. Their key leaders should include: Ivan Petrich 1st Sec./3rds/AC/32-5, Beau Robinson 3rd Sec./AC/33-6, Cayden Nielsen 2nd Sec./AC/31-6, Noah Cameron 2nd Sec./AC/31-10, Seth Ramsdell 5th Sec./23-13, Hayden Ramsdell 3rd Sec./24-17 and Mason Rausch 22-12.

Returning Wrestlers:

Ivan Petrich 11th 32-5 1st Sec./3rd State/AC

Beau Robinson 12th 33-6 3rd Sec./AC

Cayden Nielsen 8th 31-6 2nd Sec./6th Sec./AC

Noah Cameron 11th 31-10 2nd Sec./AC

Seth Ramsdell 8th 23-13 5th Sec.

Hayden Ramsdell 10th 24-17 3rd Sec.

Kobi Cameron 11th 10-11 3rd Sec.

Hunter Ramdsell12th13-14

Mason Rausch 12th 22-12

Cassidy Okerman 12th 6-9

Chaston Gwost 11th 7-7

Ryan Vogt 9th 19-10

Lucas Schleif 9th 5-8

Caden Peacock 9th 8-11

Chaston Gwost 11th 7-7

Aiden Nordlie12th6-11

Lucas Vogt 9th 5-8

Graduates:

Joey Wilczek 32-9 2nd Sec./AC

Hank LeClair 29-6 2nd Sec./AC

Alexander Schmitz 21-19 3rds Sec.

Abe Anez 4-8

FOLEY FALCONS

Co-HEAD COACHES: Justin Bowland/Jacob Bowland

Overall Duals:19-13

Granite Ridge Conference: 3-2

Head Assistant:

Elijah Novak

Assistant:

Chris Ratke

Mark Dirkes

John Dirkes

Matt Smith

The Falcons will have returning five section place winners, including one state qualifier and several with a wide range of experience. They did graduate five, including four section place winners, there were state qualifiers and two earned state medals. The Falcons dealt with a number of injuries last season, if they stay healthy an spread out in their weights they should challenge those dual numbers and move up in the conference. They could possibly challenge for a top four spot in what should be a very competitive section dual meet campaign. Their key leaders should include: Wyatt Wall 2nd Sec./AC/34-14, Keagon Frisbie 28-17, Tyler Wilhelmi 4th Sec./21-17 and Noah Brunn 5th Sec./19-20.

Returning Wrestlers:

Wyatt Wall 11th 34-14 2nd Sec./AC

Keagon Frisbie12th28-17

Tyler Wilhelmi 12th 21-17 4th Sec.

Noah Brunn 11th 19-20 5th Sec.

Jake Drexler 9th 12-23

Zane Moulzolf 11th 10-25

Wyatt Lueck 12th 8-10 6th Sec.

Walker Harris 10th 5-7 6th Sec.

Graduates:

Cyler Ruhoff 45-3 1st Sec./3rd State/AC (165-49)

Alex Jennissen 38-6 1st Sec./6th State/AC (143-49)

Josiah Peterson 34-17 2nd Sec./AC (78-39)

Cayden Hansmeier 16-17 3rd Sec.

Trey Burgardt 3-16

ALBANY HUSKIES

Head Coach: Jamie Plumski

Overall Duals: 1-18

Granite Ridge Conference: 0-5

Assistant Coaches:

Mitch Kotshevar

Jeremy Miller

Colin Fisher

Ben Mergen.

The Huskies will have two section place winners and four with a great deal of experience. They did graduate two section place winners, they will really be missed. The Huskies should challenge those dual numbers, They have a good number returning with experience and look for them to fill in with some junior varsity. Look for steady improvement thru out the season from the Huskies. Their key leaders should include: Connor Plumski 3rd Sec./29-10, Nathan Kollmann 6th Sec./29-19, Dylan Hoffarth 21-22, Colton Carlson 14-23 and Bert Schulte 13-32.

Returning Wrestlers:

Connor Plumski 10th 29-10 3rd Sec.

Nathan Kollmann 12th 29-19 6th Sec.

Dylan Hoffarth 10th 21-22

Colton Carlson 9th 14-23

Bert Schulte 10th 13-32

Zach Gruber 11th 9-24

Graduates:

Mason Plumski 41-17 3rd Sec.

Owen Carlson 39-12 3rd Sec.

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

BECKER BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Travis Holt

Overall Duals: 26-4

Mississippi 8 Conference: 8-0

ASSISTANT COACHES:

Jesse Puncochar, Jaydon Grommersch, Tee Baker, Luke Salzer,

Austin Rassmussen, Caleb Vekved, Luke Fox, Scott Gorecke, Jake Helmin

The Bulldogs will return seven section place winners, including five state qualifiers, of which all earned a state medal. They did graduate two, including state qualifier, that earned a state medal. The Bulldogs should be a strong challenge to defend their section honors and possibly for state honors. They should challenge and defend their conference and challenge those dual numbers. They Bulldogs defeated DC/LITCH 69-3, Rocori 38-25 and HLWW 43-20 for the Section 6AA honors. They defeated Watertown-Mayer 31-28 and were defeated by Simley 43-23. They defeated Totino Grace on criteria 30-30 for third place honors. If they can stay spread out in weights and stay healthy they should have a very successful season. Their key leaders should include: Kaden Nicolas 1st Sec./1st State/AC/54-4, Bennett Kujawa 1st Sec./3rd State/AC/52-7, Boston Kuschel 1st Sec./5th State/AC/50-9, Owen Angell 1st Sec./6th State/AC/37-9 and Landon Kujawa 1st Sec./3rd State/AC/28-1.

Returning Wrestlers:

Kaden Nicolas 12th 54-4 1st Sec./1st State/AC

Bennet Kujawa 10th 52-7 1st Sec./3rd State/AC

Boston Kuschel 10th 50-9 1st Sec./5th State/AC

Owen Angell 12th 37-9 1st Sec./6th State/AC

Landon Kujawa 12th 28-1 1st Sec./3rd State/AC

Aiden Galley 11th 25-27 5th Sec.

Tyler Hall 10th 21-18 4th Sec.

Brayden Boots 10th 20-5

Jacob Williams 9th 16-9

Nolan Jurek 12th 14-18

Jake Rosenow12th11-23

Blake Kuschl 9th 10-9

Jackson Fischer 11th 10-20

Andrew Fischer 10th 6-10

Gus Baldry 11th 5-17

Lance Lysal 12th 2-4

Graduates:

Drew May51-102nd Sec/5th State/AC(145-65)

Logan Jarvis 27-19 5th Sec./AC (27-25)

Gavin Ratz 2-3 (2-3)