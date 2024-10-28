Central Minnesota Section Football Championship Matchups

The Cathedral Crusaders are headed to the Section 5AAA championship game after beating Foley on Saturday night in a semifinal matchup. The Crusaders' 7-3 record so far this season is their best since 1995.

Cathedral will match up with Annandale on Friday night. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Tech High School.

The Crusaders and Cardinals did not meet during the regular season. The two teams last met in last year's Section 5AAA semis, which Annandale won 48-8.

The Holdingford Huskers will take on the Kimball Cubs in the Section 5AA championship game Friday night at St. John's University.

The Huskers beat Eden Valley-Watkins 34-14 on Saturday to advance, while Kimball blanked Royalton 37-0.

Kimball snuck past Holdingford 30-28 in a memorable game on October 6th.

The Becker Bulldogs beat Little Falls 56-14 Saturday to earn a trip to the Section 8AAAA championship game. The other half of the bracket saw undefeated Princeton take down ROCORI 32-8.

Becker and Princeton will meet Friday night at St. Michael- Albertville High School. The teams did not meet this season. Becker beat Princeton in the section semifinals last year in their most recent meeting.

The Albany Huskies will battle Minnewaska Area Friday night for the Section 6AAA title at ROCORI High School in Cold Spring.

The Huskies toppled Sauk Centre 44-8 in Saturday's semis, while Minnewaska Area beat New London-Spicer 21-6. Albany shut out Minnewaska 21-0 on October 11th.

Another matchup of local interest pits powerhouses Moorhead and Alexandria against one another for the 8AAAAA title. The game will be played at Moorhead High School.

The Spuds are 9-0 on the season, including a 36-34 win over Alexandria, while the Cardinals check in at 7-2.

