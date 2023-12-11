Central Minnesota Boutique Looking To ‘Surprise Cancer Warriors’

Tis the season for giving. If you are feeling the need to give this holiday season one area business is looking to surprise area cancer warriors with gifts this holiday season. The White Peony with locations in St. Cloud and St. Joseph is helping to make this year a little bit extra special for some area families dealing with the diagnosis of cancer.

The White Peony posted to their social media account over the weekend what they intend to do.

Help us spread a little cheer this Holiday Season as we are trying to surprise as many INDY Foundation Cancer Warriors as we can!

Stop into either White Peony location & grab a tag off our Blessing Tree. It is full of gift card ideas for multiple locations that are a huge need for our warrior families. Purchase a gift card of ANY amount and bring it back to either White Peony location! As a token of our appreciation, you will receive a coupon for 20% off your next purchase in-store

Cash and gift cards are being accepted to help out area cancer warriors.

INDY is a Minnesota-based non-profit organization dedicated to giving support to real-life Warriors in their cancer battle.

You can learn more about the INDY Foundation by heading here.

