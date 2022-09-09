Catholic Community Schools Off to Strong Start In New School Year

Photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

ST. CLOUD -- The students in the St. Cloud area Catholic Community Schools have been back in the classroom for a few weeks already.

President Scott Warzecha says they have about 2,000 students enrolled in the seven elementaries, middle school, and high school.

He says enrollment has been steady or slowly growing in recent years, after previous years of declining enrollment. He says many people may not know that all their students are not Catholic.

We're very Catholic we're very true to our faith, but about 30 percent of our students are not Catholic, so we're very welcoming to all denominations.  We do have Muslims in our school, we have Buddhists, and we've got all the Christian denominations you can imagine.

Warzecha says their variable tuition helps families with scholarships, however, he says the board is currently examining the quality of the student body.

Do we want to attract a larger enrollment population, or do we want a smaller population?  What's the diversity that we want in those classes?  That's a big strategic question we're having right now, what's the right fit?

The recently completed Cathedral addition has been built to accommodate the new style of learning. Warzecha says they've reintroduced a culinary arts curriculum to the curriculum.

