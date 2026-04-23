The Cathedral softball team kept its undefeated start to the season rolling with a 13-1 win over Milaca on Wednesday. The defending state champion Crusaders are now 8-0 on the season.

CJ Jerzak had a big game at the plate for CHS with a four-hit game and three runs batted in. Sam Dingmann was 2-3 with four runs batted in and Sadie Meyer scored three runs while also driving in three.

Berkley Mathiasen pitched all five innings in the mercy-rule shortened game.

Cathedral will host Pierz on Monday

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23rd

Sartell 4, ROCORI 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Hutchinson 3

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Fergus Falls @ St Cloud

BASEBALL

The Cathedral Crusaders beat Albany 7-4 on Wednesday at the MAC in St. Cloud.

Jack Hamak tossed 6.1 innings and allowed just one unearned run while fanning seven Wolves in the win. Ryan Liebrenz and Jake Murphy each knocked in a pair of runs, while Jacob Oliver registered a three-hit game.

Cathedral will host Pequot Lakes on Friday at the MAC.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23rd

Sartell 4, ROCORI 3

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

ROCORI @ Brainerd

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Detroit Lakes