Cathedral Girls Soccer in Section Final Tonight
The Cathedral girls soccer team is one win away from a State Tournament appearance. The 14-2-1 Crusaders will play East Grand Forks at 5:15 p.m. at Sauk Centre High School in the Section 8A finals. First year Cathedral head coach Abby Schneider joined me on WJON. The two loses and 5 of the 6 goals Cathedral has allowed all season have come against the top 2 ranked schools in Southwest Christian and Providence Academy. The only other team to score a goal against Cathedral was ROCORI in an 8-1 loss to the Crusaders on September 11.
Cathedral has just 1 senior and 4 juniors on the roster and has been led by underclassmen which includes 2 8th graders on the team. Schneider says these girls believe in themselves and work as a team. She says they are not allowing a lot of quality shots on goal thanks to their work on defense. Schneider explains they communicate well on the field and they are a very deep team.
Schneider says they have 14 girls on the team with at least 1 goal and 15 girls with at least 1 assist.
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Year
|00
|Lesnau, Aubrey
|10
|1
|Stockman, Sheridan
|8
|2
|Jerzak, CJ
|8
|3
|Bovy, Jordan
|9
|4
|O'Neal, Mirtnesh
|11
|6
|Simones, Nora
|9
|7
|Lesnau, Natalie
|10
|9
|Lochen, Emma
|9
|10
|Schaupp, Emily
|10
|11
|Bell, Elizabeth
|10
|13
|Newiger, Amelia
|9
|14
|Salaski, Erika
|10
|18
|Schaupp, Katherine
|12
|19
|Sanz, Nicole
|11
|20
|Engdahl, Ava
|9
|21
|Balfanz, Camryn
|11
|27
|DeLeo, Claire
|11
|29
|Arevalo, Aracely
|9
|32
|Baldwin, Madeline
|10
|33
|Torborg, Bridget
|10
|34
|Schneider, Bayley
|10
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Cathedral girls soccer coach Abby Schneider it is available below.