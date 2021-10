Cathedral Girls Soccer in State Tourney Today

The St. Cloud Cathedral girls soccer team plays in the Class A State tournament quarterfinals in Monticello at 5:30 p.m. tonight against 3rd seeded Winona Cotter. Cathedral is unseeded.

Class A Bracket

#1 Holy Family Catholic (6A)

vs. Fairmont (2A), Oct 27 5:30 pm - Waconia

#4 St. Anthony Village (4A)

vs. #5 Breck School (5A), Oct 27 7:30 pm - Waconia

#2 Minnehaha Academy (3A)

vs. Proctor (7A), Oct 26 7:30 pm - Waconia (Minnehaha beat Proctor 9-1)

#3 Winona Cotter (1A)

vs. Cathedral (8A), Oct 27 5:30 pm - Monticello