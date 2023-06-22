Bryan Adams & Joan Jett at the Xcel July 3 – How to Win Tickets

Going to see live music is something we all want to do, especially after the two years of nothing.

Bryan Adams and Joan Jett are coming to the Xcel Energy Center next weekend, July 3rd. It's the "So Happy It Hurts" tour which is named after Bryan Adam's latest album. The tour kicked off the beginning of June in Baltimore, and has been making it's way across the country, making a stop here in Minnesota next weekend, and wrapping up in August in Seattle.

Tickets are still avaiable through Ticketmaster and on the Xcel Energy Center website.

You can win tickets through the Loon next week June 26th through the 30th by listening for the ticket window to open. Be caller number 5 at 257-1037 and we will set you up with a pair of tickets to the show.

Get our free mobile app

Things to keep in mind if you are heading to the Xcel for this show, or any other events:

Bag policy:

You are actually encouraged not to bring in a bag of any kind - use your pockets if needed. And since the Xcel Energy Center is now cashless, all you really need is your debit/credit card and your phone for digital entry.

To order any sort of concessions- you can actually order ahead through their app.

Monday morning listen for the ticket window to open for your first chance to win tickets from the Loon! Good luck!