There is something magical, a little scary, but fun about celebrating Halloween when you're a kid. If your children find Halloween exceptionally interesting, then maybe these books about Halloween in Minnesota might really spark their imagination?

Trick or Treat in Minnesota came out in 2019, and is about an unexpected visitor that arrives in town. The book promises to take you to many real-life Minnesota locations, making it fun for the kids as well as the adults sharing the fun stories.

THE SPOOKY EXPRESS MINNESOTA - A HALLOWEEN THRILL RIDE

The Spooky Express, which came out in 2017, takes you on an exciting adventure by train. The ghosts, ghouls, witches, and goblins try to work with you and your kids in order to save Halloween.

A HALLOWEEN SCARE IN MINNESOTA

The latest Minnesota-related Halloween book from author Eric James, release in August of 2021, is called "A Halloween Scare in Minnesota." It looks like a beautiful colorful book about Halloween, and I know that if I saw this as a kid, I would want to learn how to read it.

Eric has been writing these colorful books for years now, but not just for Minnesota. He's actually an author who lives in England, who writes a story, and then customizes them for many locations. So for Minnesota, you'll be reading this book, and find many of our iconic landmarks across our cities here in Minnesota, making it not only fun for your kids but fun for the adults as well. Plus, you're getting in a little bit of education about our state on the side.

All of the books are available at amazon.com and cost right around seven dollars. There are lots of other fun books for Halloween and other holidays here as well. Maybe holiday books are the way to get your kids to catch the reading bug. Happy Halloween.



