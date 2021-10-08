St. Cloud Norsemen Off To Hot Start

The St. Cloud Norsemen are off to a 5-1 start this season under second year head coach Corey Millen. The Norsemen play in the North American Hockey League, which is a junior league used as a bridge for high-level players between high school and college.

"When I took over last year we had two returners basically, so we had to do a whole overhaul and revamp (of the roster)," Millen said. "I think we have a pretty good group, it's still early but we have started out pretty well."

Millen says that the league is comprised of players from around the world, from Minnesota high schools to Europe.

"We have a steady diet of Minnesota kids since there are so many players," Millen said. "But, it's a wide scope."

Among those Minnesota players are former Cathedral standouts Nate Warner and Blake Perbix. While Warner has been hurt, Perbix is currently in his second season with the team.

"We are looking for (Warner) to hopefully get healthy very soon and getting him out there," Millen said. "Both are very talented kids who had a lot of offense success in high school, and both are trying to jump into their junior careers."

Millen says that it is very important to him to have local players on the roster.

"To have these local guys here sheds a little more light (on the league) and hopefully we can get some more interest... and get that excitement into the games," Millen said.

The Norsemen will take on the Austin Bruins Friday night at the MAC in St. Cloud.