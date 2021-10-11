Anoka is known as "The Halloween Capital of the World," and is promising that this year is going to be the absolute best year ever for the annual celebration that has been going on now for 101 years.

They are proud that they have fun events for every member of the family, from young to old.

GHOST OF ANOKA WALKING TOURS

There will be lots of fun and exciting activities, sights, and sounds that this year's festival will be bringing, including the Anoka Historical Society's "Ghost of Anoka" Walking Tours, where you will hear the eerie stories of the odd happenings and ghostly encounters that people have experienced throughout the years. These walking tours will be held live and virtually this year, so if you want to experience the fun, but just aren't ready to get out in public quite yet, there will be an option for everyone.

HOUSE DECORATING CONTEST

You can also enjoy viewing the homes that homeowners put into making their home the most haunted when you view the homes October 29th through October 30th, for the House Decorating Contest.

GREY GHOST 5K

Feel like racing? The Grey Ghost 5K will be taking place on October 30th, where everyone who is participating is encouraged to dress in costume. There's nothing like watching these ghouls and goblins race down the road to win!

HOW MANY PARADES?

There will be three parades this year as well. The Light Up The Night parade will be taking place on October 23rd, and will feature lots of colorful and lit up floats. The "Big Parade of Little People" will be taking place on October 29th, and is one of Anoka Halloween's oldest traditions that feature local area school children.

And then of course, there is the "Grand Day" parade that will be taking place on October 30th from 1 - 4 pm.

