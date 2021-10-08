Wisconsin Fugitive, Three Others, Arrested in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities used a search warrant at a St. Cloud apartment Thursday afternoon and arrested four people on outstanding warrants.
The St. Cloud Police Department's Community Response Team and St. Cloud SWAT served the warrant in the 800 block of Golf View Lane shortly after 4:00 p.m.
The warrant was part of an investigation into the search for a fugitive from Wisconsin. Officers found and arrested 39-year-old Lavell Walden of Milwaukee. He was wanted for felony assault and child abuse.
Also arrested at the scene were 33-year-old AC Johnson of Edgerton, Minnesota on a felony assault warrant from South Dakota, 46-year-old Dewayne Lenow of St. Cloud for gross misdemeanor DWI and test refusal, and 44-year-old Murad Slate of St. Cloud on a felony drug warrant.
Walden is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending extradition to Wisconsin.
KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State