The St. Cloud State men's hockey opened the season with a 4-2 exhibition win over the University of Alberta Sunday night. Huskies Head Men's Hockey coach Brett Larson joined Jim Erickson from the Green Mill Monday night for the first Brett Larson Show of the season. Listen below.

The SCSU Men's Hockey team starts games to count Friday and Saturday nights when they play at Bemidji State. Hear both games on River 96.7.