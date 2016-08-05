Brett Favre, Tony Dung Among Group Inducted into HOF Saturday

Former Viking, Packer and Jet Brett Favre will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Favre is joined by former Colts Head Coach Tony Dungy. Dungy was also a Defensive Coordinator for the Vikings in the late 90s and played College Football for the Gophers.

Others to be inducted include former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo, former Ram, Steeler and Panther linebacker Kevin Greene, former Colts receiver Marvin Harrison, former Rams left tackle Orlando Pace, former Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, and former Lions and Redskins guard Dick Stanfel.

Hear the Packers vs. Colts Hall of Fame preseason game Sunday, August 7 at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30.