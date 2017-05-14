Berrios, Twins Top Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Twins pitcher, Jose Berrios showed a lot of improvement in his first start for Minnesota since last season.

The Twins and Berrios won for the second day in a row over the defending American League Champions 4-1.

The only run Berrios gave up came after Byron Buxton had a fly ball knocked out of his glove allowing the runner to leg out a triple. Berrios threw a wild pitch to the next batter and Cleveland got their first run of the series after being shut out the night before.

Minnesota scored three of their four runs in the 4th inning. Joe Mauer, Jason Vargas and Jorge Polanco knocked in the Twins runs in the 4th,

Max Kepler added on to the Twins lead with a solo home run in the 6th inning.

Berrios finished the game going 7.2 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits.