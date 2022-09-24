Autumn Kicks Off in St. Cloud at 2nd Annual Harvest Fest [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- It's officially autumn and central Minnesotans celebrated the harvest season at an annual St. Cloud event.

With a seasonal chill in the air, the Stearns History Museum held the 2nd annual Harvest Fest on Saturday. The family-friendly event is a nod to traditional harvest festivals and featured vintage carnival games, tours of the victory garden, pumpkin painting, a cake walk, an apple cider bar, and several photo ops.

The festival started in 2021 as a replacement for the Halloween Historia event previously held at the museum each October.

