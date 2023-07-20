Benton County Fair Beer Garden Entertainment – Plan Your VIsit

The Benton County Fair is always the first week of August, which is just over a week away! Summer is flying by. This year the Benton County Fair actually starts on the first day of August, and runs through the next Sunday, August 6th.

Get our free mobile app

The beer garden stage is where you will get live, local talent each night of the fair. This year there will also be some live music on the beer garden stage on the last day, that Sunday during the afternoon to wrap up this year's fair.

The schedule starts that Tuesday night, August 1st with a favorite of the area, Diamondback.

August 2 - Mallrats (there will also be an opener for Mallrats)

August 3 - Mason Dixon Line

August 4 - Honey Badgers

August 5 - Raised on Radio

August 6 - Kat Blue

Each night the entertainment starts on the beer stage at 7:30pm and runs through 11:30pm. On Sunday, Kat Blue will start at noon and run through 4pm to close out the fair.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.