Benton County Fair Beer Garden Entertainment – Plan Your VIsit
The Benton County Fair is always the first week of August, which is just over a week away! Summer is flying by. This year the Benton County Fair actually starts on the first day of August, and runs through the next Sunday, August 6th.
The beer garden stage is where you will get live, local talent each night of the fair. This year there will also be some live music on the beer garden stage on the last day, that Sunday during the afternoon to wrap up this year's fair.
The schedule starts that Tuesday night, August 1st with a favorite of the area, Diamondback.
DiamondBack plays a great mix of the newest country heard on country radio, and of course a few classics and a little bit of rock.
They are always learning new songs to keep their show fresh.
August 2 - Mallrats (there will also be an opener for Mallrats)
Mallrats plays your 90’s favorites from grunge, pop, rock, heavy metal and country. From one-hit wonders to the hall of famers, Mallrats covers them all!
August 3 - Mason Dixon Line
Mason Dixon Line is the mid-west’s premier country-rock outfit. The band focuses on a live show that brings their audiences the biggest hits of the 60’s, 70’s 80’s and 1990’s by country music hall of famers and icons.
August 4 - Honey Badgers
Premier Midwestern cover band you do not want to miss.
August 5 - Raised on Radio
RAISED ON RADIO offers up a playlist that covers a wide range of music from the tribute shows AND MORE to rock any party or event and really get people dancing!
August 6 - Kat Blue
A fun blend of Country, Rock and Americana music!
Each night the entertainment starts on the beer stage at 7:30pm and runs through 11:30pm. On Sunday, Kat Blue will start at noon and run through 4pm to close out the fair.