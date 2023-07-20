Man Dies After Serious Crash in Rice Earlier this Month

RICE (WJON News) -- A man involved in a serious crash in Rice earlier this month has now died from his injuries.

Rice Police Chief Ross Hamann says the crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. on July 7th on 125th Street Northwest - or County Road 2.

Sixty-six-year-old Paul Bergman of Burnsville was in one vehicle. Sixty-five-year-old John McIntyre of Champlin was the driver of the second vehicle. Both men suffered severe injuries and were taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

On July 15th police were notified that McIntyre had died from his injuries.

Police believe Bergman had been going west and McIntyre was going east when Bergman crossed the center line and the two vehicles collided head-on.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

