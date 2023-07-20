Extreme Heat Returning to Minnesota Next Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the most part we've been enjoying relatively comfortable temperatures here in Minnesota since the 4th of July. That's about to change.

Enjoy a few more days of seasonal summer temperatures before the mercury skyrockets.

The National Weather Service says A prolonged period of heat is on track to impact much of the country through the end of the month.

St. Cloud averages just over 11 days in the 90s each summer. So far we've had 11 days with 90 or better temperatures.

May - 1 day

June - 8 days

July - 2 days

A few small chances for isolated rain/t-storms on Friday and Saturday, otherwise, dry.

