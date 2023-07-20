Central Minnesota Town Ball Standings And Schedule – July 20th, 2023

The amateur baseball season is coming to a close. Here is a look at the standings and playoff schedule for the coming week.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS

West

Sartell Muskies 11-1

St. Joesph Joes 7-5

Sartell Stone Poneys 5-7

Clear Lake Lakers 3-9

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 3-9

East

Clearwater River Cats 10-1

Monticello Polecats 9-2

Becker Bandits 4-7

Albertville Anglers 0-11

FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES

Albertville Anglers @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones Wednesday 7:30

Saturday July 22nd

Winner of SR/ALB vs. Sartell Muskies (6:00)

Stone Poneys @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Clear Lake Lakers @ Clearwater River Cats (2:00)

Becker Bandits @ St. Joseph Joes (2:30)

Winners/losers to play Sunday July 23rd (Times TBA)

(High Seeds will host)

CENTRAL VALLEY FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS

North

Watkins Clippers 13-1

Luxemburg Brewers 12-2

St. Nickolas Nicks 3-11

St. Augusta Gussies 3-11

South

Kimball Express 9-5

Cold Spring Rockies 8-6

Pearl Lake Lakers 4-10

Eden Valley Hawks 3-11

First Round Playoffs

North

St. Augusta Gussies @ Watkins Clippers Saturday 2:00

St. Nickolas Nicks @ Luxemburg Brewers Saturday 2:30

South

Eden Valley Hawks @ Kimball Express (Saturday 1:00)

Pearl Laker Lakers @ Cold Spring Rockies (Saturday 7:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH/EAST DIVISION

Nisswa Lightning 13-1

Buckman Billygoats 12-1

Foley Lumberjacks 9-3

Pierz Lakers 8-4

Fort Ripley Rebels 9-5

Pierz Brewers 8-6

Royalton Riverdogs 4-8

St. Mathies Devils 3-9

Aitkin Steam 1-5

Pierz Bulldogs 0-13

SOUTH/WEST DIVISION

Avon Lakers 12-2

St. Stephen Steves 10-4

Sobieski Skis 8-4

Opole Bears 8-6

Upsala Blue Jays 5-8

St. Wendell Saints 5-9

Randall Cubs 3-9

Swanville Swans 2-11

Flensburg Falcons 0-13

First Round League Playoffs Saturday Time TBA

(Winners play Sunday Time TBA/Losers Player Sunday Time TBA)

SOUTH//WEST DIVISION

Flensburg Falcons @ Avon Lakers 7:30

St. Wendel Saints @ Upsala Blue Jays 1:30

Freeport Black Sox @ Opole Bears 1:30

Randall Cubs @ St. Stephen Steves 1:30

NORTH/EAAST DIVISION

Aitkin Steam @ Buckman Billygoats 2:30

Pierz Lakers @ Fort Ripley Rebels 11:00

Pierz Brewers @ Foley Lumberjacks 11:00

Royalton Riverdogs @ Nisswa Lightning 7:30

STEARNS COUNTY FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH DIVISION

New Munich Silverstreaks 10-2

Elrosa Saints 9-3

Spring Hill Chargers 9-4

Greenwald Cubs 4-9

Meire Grove Grovers 3-10

SOUTH DIVISION

St. Martin Martins 10-3

Lake Henry Lakers 8-5

Richmond Royals 4-9

Roscoe Rangers 4-9

Farming Flames 3-10

First Round League Playoffs Saturday Time TBA

(Winners play Sunday Time TBA/Losers Player Sunday Time TBA)

Richmond Royals @ St. Martin Martins (Friday 8:15)

Greenwald Cubs @ Elrosa Saints (Saturday 11:00)

Roscoe Rangers @ Lake Henry Lakers (Saturday 1:30)

Winners 12:00 in New Munich (Sunday/12:30/2:30)

Losers 1:30 in St. Martin (Sunday/12:00/2:30)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE FINAL STANDINGS

Atwater Chuckers 8-2

Spicer Twins 6-4

Regal Eagles. 5-5

NL/Sunburg Lakers

Starbuck Stars

Paynesville Pirates 3-7

Paynesville Pirates @ Atwater Chuckers Sunday 7:30

Regal Eagles @ Starbuck Stars Saturday

NL-Sunburg Lakers @ NLS Twins Saturday