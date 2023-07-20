Central Minnesota Town Ball Standings And Schedule – July 20th, 2023
The amateur baseball season is coming to a close. Here is a look at the standings and playoff schedule for the coming week.
SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS
West
Sartell Muskies 11-1
St. Joesph Joes 7-5
Sartell Stone Poneys 5-7
Clear Lake Lakers 3-9
Sauk Rapids Cyclones 3-9
East
Clearwater River Cats 10-1
Monticello Polecats 9-2
Becker Bandits 4-7
Albertville Anglers 0-11
FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES
Albertville Anglers @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones Wednesday 7:30
Saturday July 22nd
Winner of SR/ALB vs. Sartell Muskies (6:00)
Stone Poneys @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)
Clear Lake Lakers @ Clearwater River Cats (2:00)
Becker Bandits @ St. Joseph Joes (2:30)
Winners/losers to play Sunday July 23rd (Times TBA)
(High Seeds will host)
CENTRAL VALLEY FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS
North
Watkins Clippers 13-1
Luxemburg Brewers 12-2
St. Nickolas Nicks 3-11
St. Augusta Gussies 3-11
South
Kimball Express 9-5
Cold Spring Rockies 8-6
Pearl Lake Lakers 4-10
Eden Valley Hawks 3-11
First Round Playoffs
North
St. Augusta Gussies @ Watkins Clippers Saturday 2:00
St. Nickolas Nicks @ Luxemburg Brewers Saturday 2:30
South
Eden Valley Hawks @ Kimball Express (Saturday 1:00)
Pearl Laker Lakers @ Cold Spring Rockies (Saturday 7:30)
VICTORY LEAGUE FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS
NORTH/EAST DIVISION
Nisswa Lightning 13-1
Buckman Billygoats 12-1
Foley Lumberjacks 9-3
Pierz Lakers 8-4
Fort Ripley Rebels 9-5
Pierz Brewers 8-6
Royalton Riverdogs 4-8
St. Mathies Devils 3-9
Aitkin Steam 1-5
Pierz Bulldogs 0-13
SOUTH/WEST DIVISION
Avon Lakers 12-2
St. Stephen Steves 10-4
Sobieski Skis 8-4
Opole Bears 8-6
Upsala Blue Jays 5-8
St. Wendell Saints 5-9
Randall Cubs 3-9
Swanville Swans 2-11
Flensburg Falcons 0-13
First Round League Playoffs Saturday Time TBA
(Winners play Sunday Time TBA/Losers Player Sunday Time TBA)
SOUTH//WEST DIVISION
Flensburg Falcons @ Avon Lakers 7:30
St. Wendel Saints @ Upsala Blue Jays 1:30
Freeport Black Sox @ Opole Bears 1:30
Randall Cubs @ St. Stephen Steves 1:30
NORTH/EAAST DIVISION
Aitkin Steam @ Buckman Billygoats 2:30
Pierz Lakers @ Fort Ripley Rebels 11:00
Pierz Brewers @ Foley Lumberjacks 11:00
Royalton Riverdogs @ Nisswa Lightning 7:30
STEARNS COUNTY FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS
NORTH DIVISION
New Munich Silverstreaks 10-2
Elrosa Saints 9-3
Spring Hill Chargers 9-4
Greenwald Cubs 4-9
Meire Grove Grovers 3-10
SOUTH DIVISION
St. Martin Martins 10-3
Lake Henry Lakers 8-5
Richmond Royals 4-9
Roscoe Rangers 4-9
Farming Flames 3-10
First Round League Playoffs Saturday Time TBA
(Winners play Sunday Time TBA/Losers Player Sunday Time TBA)
Richmond Royals @ St. Martin Martins (Friday 8:15)
Greenwald Cubs @ Elrosa Saints (Saturday 11:00)
Roscoe Rangers @ Lake Henry Lakers (Saturday 1:30)
Winners 12:00 in New Munich (Sunday/12:30/2:30)
Losers 1:30 in St. Martin (Sunday/12:00/2:30)
COUNTY LINE LEAGUE FINAL STANDINGS
Atwater Chuckers 8-2
Spicer Twins 6-4
Regal Eagles. 5-5
NL/Sunburg Lakers
Starbuck Stars
Paynesville Pirates 3-7
Paynesville Pirates @ Atwater Chuckers Sunday 7:30
Regal Eagles @ Starbuck Stars Saturday
NL-Sunburg Lakers @ NLS Twins Saturday