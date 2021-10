UNDATED -- Mild temperatures will prevail into Saturday, but then a gradual cool down will begin.

Below normal temperatures are likely for the first week of November.

National Weather Service

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is about 50 degrees. The National Weather Service is expecting highs to only be in the 40s and 30s.

The normal low for us for this time of the year is about 30 degrees.