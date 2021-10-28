Bundle Up Buttercup, Cool-Down in the Central Minnesota Forecast

Mild temperatures will continue into Saturday, but then a gradual cool down will begin. Then below normal temperatures are expected for the first week of November.

It was a mere thirty years ago that we experienced the 'Blizzard of 1991' when Mother Nature dumped a pile of snow on us on Halloween and November 1st.

Nothing like that is in store for us this Halloween, but a cool-down is on the way (but it will still be decent for Saint Cloud trick-or-treaters.)

National Weather Service

Get our free mobile app

High temperatures are forecast in the 50s through Saturday. Those high temps drop into the 40s Sunday through Tuesday, but wait -- there's more.

Beginning next Wednesday (11/3) the daily high temperatures aren't expected to climb out of the thirties.

Snowflakes don't appear in the forecast for as far as the eye can see (at least as of now).

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.