NWS: About An Inch of Rain Fell on Wednesday in St. Cloud

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .81" of rain on Wednesday. That brings us back to near normal rain levels for the month of October.

More light rain has continued to fall since midnight into the early morning hours on Thursday, adding to our overall rain totals.

Light rain and drizzle will continue Thursday for most locations as the system slowly shifts eastward.

We're still 3.74" of precipitation below normal for the year so far.

