Becker Football Ready To Battle Totino-Grace Friday At Prep Bowl

The Becker Bulldogs football team will play for a state championship Friday for the the ninth time in school history. The Bulldogs will play against Totino-Grace at 1 p.m. at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Becker has won three previous state titles: 2005, 2014 and 2015. They finished as runners-up in 1990, 1994, 2001, 2004 and 2006.

Becker beat Marshall 28-7 last week in a Class AAAA semifinal matchup. Head coach Dwight Lundeen says getting an early lead is very important in any game, including state tournament matchups.

"I will receive, receive, receive (after the opening coin toss)... we don't kick off," Lundeen said. "I love that we take the ball offensively, and we like to challenge the kids (by saying) 'we need to take that thing down and get some points.'

"Let's start the game ahead, it keeps the crowd in it and gets our defense fired up," Lundeen said.

Becker has played in Totino-Grace in the past, splitting games with the home team winning each matchup. Lundeen said the Eagles might be the 'best matchup' for the Bulldogs.

"They are very skilled, they are fast and well-coached," Lundeen said. "I think it will be a great, great matchup as both teams are 12-0 and looking for a Prep Bowl championship. I am expecting a close, close game."

The Bulldogs won their quarterfinal game in Brainerd before picking up their semifinal win inside US Bank Stadium last week, giving Becker some experience with playing indoors. Lundeen says what experience his players might lack is made up for by his veteran coaching staff.

"We have a very experienced staff that has been with me for a long time, we have 217 years (combined) of coaching Becker football on our staff," Lundeen said. "Our staff is very experienced... and we will have them ready to play at 1 o'clock."

The entire community of Becker seems to be backing the Bulldogs, judging by the big crowds they brought to Minneapolis last week.

"Our crowd has been huge, we were told that our (crowd) in the semifinals was as big as anybody's including the 6A teams," Lundeen said. "There won't be anybody in left in Becker (on Friday)."

If you'd like to listen to the interview with Dwight Lundeen, it is available below.