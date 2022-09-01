WHY THE SHUTDOWN?

Why would an incredibly successful duo throw away their amazing success together at the height of their career? That's the question that many people are asking after the very popular Florida Georgia Line played their last show together on the grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night.

One thing that was rather shocking? There wasn't a single mention on Tyler Hubbard or Brian Kelley's social media pages about Wednesday night's show being their last performance. Hmmmmm. Does the deafening silence mean something?

MINNESOTA STATE FAIR GRANDSTAND WAS ROCKING WITH COUNTRY HITS

Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman opened the show, with Florida Georgia Line taking the stage shortly after 8 pm. FGL played hit after hit putting on an amazing show as usual, for a solid 75 minutes.

According to a report from the Pioneer Press in the Twin Cities, Tyler Hubbard mentioned briefly after the third song, that this was FGL's last show together, and then again after they performed their massive hit H.O.L.Y, they thanked all of the fans for their support of FGL, and at the end of the show, they hugged each other, slapped hands with each other and some fans, and supposedly headed off stage.

WERE POLITICAL VIEWS THE REASON FOR THE BREAK-UP?

The big question remains. Why did they break up? Was it because they wanted to pursue solo careers? Was it political? The answers are unclear.

In a recent interview with Tyler Hubbard with bobbybones, Tyler said that it was Brian Kelley's idea to split and go after their solo careers. Tyler had concerns about it; what it would do to his career; should he continue to perform FGL songs? Should he create a new stage name? In the end, Tyler says it is NOT because of political differences that the group is breaking up; but rather, a band issue, and he decided to just use his name and make a go of it.

Tyler Hubbard will be opening up for Keith Urban's "The Speed Of Now Tour 2022" which kicks off today, Thursday, September 1st, 2022 in Nevada at the Stateline in Lake Tahoe. Tyler has an entirely new management team and has even changed labels. He is now signed with Universal Nashville and he plans on performing his new music during that tour and hasn't decided whether or not he will be performing any FGL songs.

WHAT DOES BRIAN KELLEY HAVE TO SAY ABOUT ALL OF THIS?

Regarding Brian Kelley's perspective from an article I found on soundslikenashville.com, Brian was quoted as saying, "We're not going our separate ways. We're taking a break from recording our music. We're being artists. We love creating. And so, a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we're both doing that with our music."

