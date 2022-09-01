St. Cloud Pride Week Event Schedule Released

While most major pride celebrations are held in June, we do it a little differently in the St. Cloud area. St. Cloud Pride Week is being celebrated September 12th - 17th at various venues around town.

St. Cloud Pride started in 2010 to raise awareness regarding issues of heterosexism, homophobia, and transphobia within the community. The goal is equality for all:

We are all beautiful and unique, making our community an especially great place in which to interact. Have pride in being your best self and know a positive difference is made every time you show your colors!

There are numerous events happening to celebrate Pride. From skating parties to puppy parades, drag shows, dances, and more, there is something for everyone to get involved in.

Show Your Colors St. Cloud: Starting, September 12th display your support for the LGBTQ+ community by displaying pride flags and/or signs outside your home and business.

Pride Skate – Skatin’ Place St. Cloud: Monday, September 12th, 5-8p. Kick off St. Cloud Pride Week by showing your Pride Colors with a Pride Skate.

Pride & Peace Walk – GRRL & Lake George: Tuesday, September 13th, 5:30p. Local faith leaders to rally for LGBTQ+ peace.

Pride Burlesque Show – Red Carpet: Thursday, September 15th, 8:30p. Presented by Nakita Kat Productions.

Youth Pride Dance Party – Atwood Ballroom: Friday, September 16th, 5p-7p. A dance party for middle and high school youth. Youth Dance Registration can be found online here.

All-Ages Drag Show – Atwood Ballroom: Friday, September 16th, 7:30p. Show by the SCSU Drag Troupe!

Fusion Cabaret Pride Drag Show – Red Carpet: Friday, September 16th, 10p. Fusion Cabaret is a local Drag Troupe from the area.

St. Cloud Pride in the Park – Lake George: Saturday, September 17th, 11a – 4p. Check out the current vendor list.

Puppy Parade – Lake George: Saturday, September 17th, 11a. Enter your dog in our Puppy Parade. Prizes for the best costume. Donations will go to the Tri-County Humane Society. Puppy Parade registration can be found online here.

Drag Show 21+ – River’s Edge Convention Center: Saturday, September 17th, 8p.

The first annual St. Cloud Pride celebration was attended by an estimated 1,700 people and has grown to over 8,000 attendees and growing. And with a great list of events, it's easy to see why.

If you want my two cents on what to attend, I say for sure hit up a burlesque or drag show, I personally think it is some of the best live entertainment ever offered. Electrifying performances await around every corner when Pride Week happens in St. Cloud this September.

