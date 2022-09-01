Would you go to a bar that was for adults 30 years old or older only? Being recently in my 40's I'd full heartedly say YES please! Actually, I wouldn't be disappointed if a bar or even a bar night like this came to the St. Cloud area or even somewhere in Minnesota. I'd want to visit it at least once and more if it was closer.

Get our free mobile app

But I am getting way ahead of myself. What made me even bring this up? Turns out there is such a bar that I speak of and it's in Los Angeles. Last week a couple of cute gals were trying to get into Melody's Sports Bar & Grill in L.A. and they were denied access because they were under the age of 30. They learned that Friday and Saturday the bar only allows adults 30+ into the bar.

The one, @chergoodeats, shared the experience via TikTok, so here they are explaining a bit more about it.

Granted they seemed disappointed they couldn't get in, but they didn't seem overly mad. They actually appeared to be stunned that a bar was doing this. Looking a little more into the responses though is what really made me laugh and say yes, I feel this, I really feel this.

My favorite was from an Eric Schneider whose reply -

All the 30 year olds like “take me to the promise land”

has garnered over 24,000 likes already.

But others, like from get your priorities straight, who wrote -

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc , was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to