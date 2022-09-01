Drought Conditions Continue to Improve in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Timely rains continue to help the drought conditions in Minnesota.

This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 20 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, better than the 21 percent a week ago. Southern Sherburne county is still abnormally dry, otherwise, the rest of the tri-county area has had adequate moisture this season.

For the month of August, St. Cloud officially had 4.49 inches of rain, which was .49 inches above normal. For the summer months of June, July and August we had 12.13 inches of rain, which was .78 inches above normal. And, for the year-to-date so far, we've had 25.88 inches of precipitation, which is 5.26 inches above normal.

There is still a moderate drought for nine percent of the state, a slight improvement from the 10 percent last week.

And, the severe drought is down to one percent, better than the two percent a week ago.

The driest area continues to be from the Twin Cities metro area down to the Southwest part of the state.