Average Gas Price Remains Over $5 Nationally

UNDATED -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week. We're averaging $4.75.

The national average price of gas has risen 15.7 cents, averaging $5.01. For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 mark.

For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply chain jolt away from heading even higher. Gas Buddy says gasoline demand remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. If the high gas prices start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans remain resilient to record highs.