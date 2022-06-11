COP House Soccer Camp Coming to St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department Community Engagement Division and St. Cloud State University men’s soccer team are partnering with the Tony Sanneh Foundation for a youth sports camp next week.

The Cop House Soccer Camp starts Monday and runs through Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day at Haws Park.

The free camp is open to kids ages six through thirteen. Kids will get to work on their soccer skills, as well as receive a free soccer ball, t-shirt, water bottle, and backpack.

